Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Cox sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on February 18, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 42 west of LA Hwy 431 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 30-year-old Daniel Cox of Prairieville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 28-year-old Greg Rivere of Gonzales was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. At the same time, Cox was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2014 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, Rivere crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Nissan head-on.

Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Cox sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. Although impairment is not suspected by Cox, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Rivere was also properly restrained. He was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. A properly restrained 23-year-old female passenger in Rivere’s vehicle was also transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge with moderate injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Rivere, and a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. After being medically cleared from OLOL, Troopers arrested Rivere and booked him into the Ascension Parish Detention Center for violating LRS 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, LRS 14:39.1Vehicular Negligent Injuring, LRS 14:98 DWI (3rd Offense), LRS 32:71 Driving Left of Center, LRS 32:1301 Vehicles without Required Equipment or in Unsafe Condition, LRS 32:303 Headlamp Requirements, and LRS 32:304 Tail Lamp Requirements. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police