The Louisiana Department of Health has launched its new online Public Records Request Portal, a more efficient system for the public to request records. The new portal gives users the opportunity to submit public records requests, track their records requests and view an archive of all publicly-accessed records.

The easy-to-use web portal enhances public transparency by standardizing records processing and fulfilling requests in a timely manner, in accordance with Louisiana state law. It also helps the Department better understand the direct costs associated with records processing.

“Through this new Public Records Request Portal, we are directly impacting citizen engagement and transparency. We are excited to make the request process more user friendly for the public and more streamlined and automated for our employees,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary.

Users of the web portal are urged to carefully consider the category in which they are requesting information, as they may otherwise experience delays in receiving records.

Contributed by the La. Dept. of Health