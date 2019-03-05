Beauregard Community Action Association will be scheduling appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) today WEDNESAY, MARCH 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Appointments will be scheduled by PHONE ONLY. Interested persons may call 463-7895 or 463-7263 to schedule an appointment. BCAA encourages all persons within the income guidelines to apply for this program.

# Household Members/ Household Income Limits

/ $1,948

/ $2,547

/ $3,146

/ $3,745

/ $4,345

/ $4,944

The following is a list of required documentation that must be provided at the time of your appointment. If you are unable to provide any of this documentation at that time, YOU will be responsible for scheduling another appointment.

Social Security cards and dates of birth for all persons in household;

Current Photo ID, if the address on your ID is not the same address that you live at, you must bring proof of where you live (lease, mail in an envelope that is addressed to your physical address that is NOT an electric or gas bill);

Last 6 months of gas and electric bills (that shows actual usage);

Proof of household income (last 4 check stubs, current award letter, statement from employer, etc.); for EVERYONE in the household that has income;

A Zero Income Statement is required for any household member between the ages of 18 – 60 years of age that has zero income. (This form is available at the BCAA office and may be picked up prior to your appointment.)

If you do not have any income, you must bring a statement from whoever is assisting you with your monthly expenses stating the dollar amount that they assist with monthly. It must include their name (printed & signed), address and phone number and must be dated and signed by donor. (If needed, there is a form available at the BCAA office and may be picked up prior to your appointment.)

If you live in Subsidized Housing (HUD or Housing Authority) you must bring current lease and a statement that shows your utility allowance and proof of any utility reimbursement; and

If you pay excess utility usage, you must bring receipts or a printout showing these amounts.

Additional information may be requested at the time of your appointment

Please note, LIHEAP appointments will be scheduled by PHONE ONLY.









