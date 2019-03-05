Morehouse Parish planted its first Community Garden at the Morehouse LSU AgCenter as part of the Garden to Table Project, and on Tuesday, February 26, a number of guests were invited to take home some of its first crop.

The Morehouse Community Garden, sponsored by a Louisiana Healthcare Connections Community Health Grant, was started in November as a project to feed community members including those in need. The garden currently contains mustard greens, turnip greens, and collard greens, but there are plans for more crops in the future starting in spring.

“We have a whole open area so as the weather gets better we'll be planting a lot more,” stated Area Nutrition Agent Brittney Seay.

The garden is open to the community, and anyone can have its produce free of charge. It is hoped that locals will take an interest in the garden and help with its care.

“We'd like to see community participation in these projects,” said Keep Morehouse Beautiful member Kay King.

On Tuesday, February 26, a number of locals came out to view the garden and take home some greens. Guests were able to pick and take as many as they wished.

The Ag Center will continue to plant in the spring and will be holding Garden to Table workshops starting in late March.

Morehouse Parish is excited about the Community Garden Project and encourages the community to take part in its cultivation and enjoy the good food it produces.