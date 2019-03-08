In 1929 Bastrop locals noted the need for a modern hotel here, and this week on March 8, 1930, the Hotel Louisiana held its opening night.

Plans for the Hotel Louisiana were announced in the Enterprise in April of 1929. The hotel was to be owned and operated by the North Louisiana Hotel Company and Glassell & Wilson of Shreveport were in charge of the construction.

Ground was broken for the project in August and it was to be completed in 90 days. Plans for the building included a spacious lobby, dining room, coffee shop, Stovall's Barber Shop, and room for two stores on the first floor.

The second and third floor were to contain 30 rooms each, ten without baths, ten with private baths, and forty with connecting baths. Rooms were furnished with walnut furniture and included a telephone, heating unit, and electric fan. The hotel also included an elevator to the upper floors.

The dining room was furnished with marble topped tables of burnt orange and cane back revolving chairs. The room could be rented for bridge parties, teas, and other social functions.

The hotel was managed by F. A. Tomberlin and George Stevens served as chef in the coffee shop. The coffee shop was run by William A. Causey.

The hotel opened for business in February and its first customer, announced in the Enterprise, was S.L. Hiller of New Orleans who was a former Bastrop resident.

The hotel held its official opening night on March 8, 1930. The event included a buffet dinner and dancing with music provided by the Ham Crawford Orchestra. Nearly 1,000 people attended and every room in the hotel was booked. The hotel received flowers from many local businesses as congratulations and the Enterprise ran a special hotel edition remarking on its features and the opening night.

The hotel saw a variety of business throughout its years of operation. Several groups met there during the hotels operation including the Kiwanis Club who held their Tuesday luncheons in the dining room.

Hotel Louisiana continued to operate through the years and was later retained by a new owner and renamed the Louisiana Motor Hotel. A pool was also added. Operations eventually ended and it was torn down in late February of 1997.

The building may be gone, but the former hotel will be forever remembered as an important landmark of Bastrop's past.