Residents have probably seen City of Plaquemine crews pressure washing and cleaning the city in preparation for the Louisiana Cleanest City Contest. Judging is March 18, and the city is urging all residents to clean their property, mow, weed the grass, prune, and dress up flowerbeds.

This is the first time the city has participated in the Cleanest City Contest in many years, and we want to win! Numerous organizations have gotten involved by volunteering to clean up various areas of the city.

So far, the Plaquemine Service League, Knights of Columbus Council 970, and Westside Community Church have all held clean-up events. The Master Gardeners have re-planted all of the city's large barrel planters, and the Main Street Program has re-painted the welcome sign at Main Street. In addition, the St. John senior class has a clean-up set up for Thursday, March 14. Dow Chemical Co. will handle a clean-up event on Friday, March 15.

The city-wide clean-up is set for Saturday, March 16. Organizations participating in that event include the Plaquemine Garden Club, the Lions Club, the American Legion, and the Girl Scouts. The City will provide all supplies and tools needed for any groups, but we need prior notification of any groups coming out in order to plan where efforts will be focused. Please call the Mayor's Office at 687-3116 to get your group involved.

Individuals wanting to participate do not need to register, but should go to the City Warehouse Building, the Hebert-Thomas Municipal Building at 58155 Captain T.T. Harris Street between 8-8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The weather is looking beautiful this weekend," Mayor Reeves, who initiated the city's involvement in the Cleanest City Contest and has led the clean-up effort, said. "We urge all property owners to please get their property cleaned, mowed, edged, and beautiful by Monday, March 18. Let’s win this for our city!"

Contributed by the City of Plaquemine