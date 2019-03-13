Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force.

On Monday, February 25, 2019 the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol promoted Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Justin Townsend to his current rank. 2ndLt. Janelle Townsend serves as the cadet leader for the squadron.

Cadet Townsend is a Freshman at Gonzales Baptist Academy and is part of a military family with extensive service to this country. His older brother Joshua also served in the CAP and is currently serving in the Army National Guard. Their father served in the United States Marine Corps.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 57,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.

Contributed by Gonzales Civil Air Patrol