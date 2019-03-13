A Leesville High School band bus suffered a blown tire and pulled over in the parking lot of Ideal Health Mart on Pine Street. DeRidder Police Department K9 units used the situation to exercise the K9 and practice their skills.
Once a replacement bus arrived from Leesville the students moved their gear to the new bus and they were all on their way to their destination.
DPD K9 unit gets practice whenever possible
