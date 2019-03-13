ST. LOUIS (March 10, 2019) – The backbone of agriculture in the U.S. continues to be the American farmer.

As they strive to meet the growing demand for corn to satisfy increasing world need, one area grower has been honored through the 2018 National Corn Yield Contest. The national contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their exceptional efforts.

Nolan Clark of Mer Rouge, LA placed Third in the state in the I: Irrigated Class with a yield of

266.0523 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC70-27. The winning field was located in LA.

Nolan Clark was one of 417 state winners nationwide. The 2018 contest participation included

7,258 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 18 growers – three from each of six classes – were

named national winners, representing eight states.

The average yield among national winners was more than 349 bushels per acre – greater than the

projected 2018 U.S. average of 176.6 bushels per acre. One national winner recorded a yield of over 475 bushels per acre topping out at an astounding 477.6877 bushels per acre which was achieved by Don Stall of Charlette, MI.

“In 2018, corn farmers showed, yet again, that they continually grow an abundance that feeds and

fuels the world sustainably,” said NCGA President Lynn Chrisp, a corn grower from Hastings, Nebraska.

“The NCGA NCYC contest participants exhibited the potential of all America’s farmers as they

continually adopt innovative tools which help them achieve excellence,” Chrisp continued. “Their

incredible achievements, from averaging more than 349 bushels per acre amounts all national winners to a top yield of 477.6877, clearly showed the ability of America’s corn farmers to excel even facing less-than- ideal conditions.”

Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.

Agronomic data gleaned from the contest reveal the following:

• Average planting population for the national winners was 39,203 seeds per acre, compared to 34,450 for all entrants.

• National winners applied an average of 206.28 pounds of nitrogen, 82.23 pounds of phosphorus and 80.50 pounds of potassium per acre.

• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.87 pounds for the national winners and 0.92 pounds for all entrants.

• 27.00 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 36.44 percent of all entrants.

• 11.00 percent of national winners applied manure, compared to 15.20 percent of all entrants.

The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from 3 states. At that time, the highest

overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60 bushel-per-

acre range.

The winners were recognized March 1st at the 2019 Commodity Classic, the premier convention and

trade show of the U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, wheat and equipment industries, held this year in

Orlando, FL. For a complete list of winners and for more information about NCYC, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.

The National Corn Growers Association represents more than 40,000 members, 49 affiliated state corn

grower and checkoff organizations, and hundreds of thousands of growers who contribute to state

checkoff programs.