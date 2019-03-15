The Garnier Clinic founded by Dr. W.V. Garnier played a large part in the community of Bastrop for many years, and the City Council's discussion of the possible demolishment of the clinic was reported on this week in 1988 on Friday, March 16.

Dr. Garnier, founder of the Garnier Clinic, was born in 1903 and moved to Bastrop later in life. He was a graduate of Tulane University Medical School and had a great love for horses which led to the creation of the Garnier Stables. His prized horse was White Star, a national champion. He also had a game farm where he raised fowl to sell.

His hospital, the Garnier Clinic, was founded in 1927 as the Morehouse Hospital.

In 1929, the clinic was was moved into a building formerly owned by the Morehouse Natural Gas Company. The new clinic located at the corner of East Pine and North Franklin was renamed the Garnier Clinic and Hospital. Another local physician, J. N. Jones, was involved in the new clinic along with Dr. Garnier.

The clinic was a 15 bed modern facility with the most up-to-date equipment available at that time.

The clinic grew through the years, and the building was enlarged in 1936. It had 35 beds at that time and was said to be fully equipped with everything needed for a modern hospital.

The Garnier Clinic continued to serve Bastrop for many years until its closure in the 1970's after Dr. Garnier's death. The Garnier family donated the building to the state who used part of it as an office for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Clinic.

In 1988, the state began working on returning the building to Bastrop as it had been condemned. The City Council began discussing what should be done with the site, and Editor Addye May Mitcham wrote an article about its history in the Friday, March 16, 1988 edition of the Bastrop Enterprise.

The building was eventually demolished, but a number of people still recall receiving treatment or having a baby delivered there.

The Garnier Clinic was a prominent hospital in Bastrop for some time and is remembered as a significant and interesting part of Bastrop's past.