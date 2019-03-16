The Wampus Cats put up runs in bunches to cruise to a win in the Anacoco Tournament.

Two Leesville pitchers combined for a two-hitter while the offense scattered hits around the field to pick up a 16-0 win over French Settlement Friday night at Leesville High School.

"We are swinging the bat a little bit better, and our offense is picking up a little bit," Leesville head coach Kyle Walter said. "We need to touch up our base running a little bit. We are just trying to get ready for district."

Johnathan Harmon and Jacob Mount each pitched two innings and gave up just one hit a piece.

"(Harmon) just throws strikes," Walter said. "He comes at you with the fastball and throws a lot of strikes to challenge you."

The Wampus Cats (6-7) went up 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI sac fly by Harley Gill to score Noah Allain.

In the second inning, Leesville scored five runs on RBI singles by Alex Brannan and Allain and an RBI double by Gill.

"We just try to do our job, one through nine," Walter said. "We ask every guy to push a drag and do their job on the bases. We don't really have a legitimate 3-4-5 hole. Every guy just has to do their job in the lineup."

The Wampus Cats took off in the third, putting up nine runs to go up 14-0, capped off with a two-run single by Mount.

In the fourth, Leesville added a pair of runs on another single by Mount for the game's final runs.

Mount went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and Gill finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Allain went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Harmon finished 2-for-3 and Brannan went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs in the win.

"We lost some close games and struggled to find ourselves early this season," Walter said. "We wanted to figure out what we were going to do and how we were going to do it. We're starting to see the bigger picture.

"It's up to them what they want to do. They are a great group of kids, they're starting to learn how to win a little bit. The sky is the limit for them."