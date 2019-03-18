The Gators and Braves met on Friday night for the first time since that postseason matchup, and this time around, St. Amant absolutely dominated, blanking H.L. Bourgeois in just five innings of work, 11-0.

Last season, St. Amant and H.L. Bourgeois locked into a competitive second-round playoff series. Oh, how things can change in the course of a year.

In the victory, pitcher Aaron Delaune didn't allow the Braves to record a single hit.

It was the Gators that endured an 11-0 loss just a few days earlier against Zachary. They responded by opening up the Toot Granier Tournament with a 5-1 win over Ponchatoula on Thursday night and the 11-0 shutout over H.L. Bourgeois the next day.

"We didn't let what happened against Zachary carry over to the weekend," St. Amant head coach Troy Templet said. "We didn't play well or even show up that day, for some reason. Zachary is really good, so you can't make the mistakes that we made early and get away with it. We had a nail-biter last night. It was a tight ball game until the fifth inning, when we were able to scratch a few runs. Teddy [Webb] didn't have his best stuff, but he threw very well, holding them to one run.

"Tonight, Aaron Delaune was on from the start. He was keeping the ball down with different pitches. He got strike one right off the bat to get ahead of the count. After we got a couple of walks and a big three-run bomb in the first inning, it kind of got our kids excited and led to a big inning."

St. Amant took complete command in the bottom of the first.

Alex LeBourgeois and Teddy Webb both walked. Lathan Bourgeois then came to the plate and belted a three-run homer over the left-field wall to quickly put St. Amant ahead, 3-0.

St. Amant then loaded the bases when Trey Webb reached following a Brave error and both Brock Bourgeois and Eli Coleman walked.

Trey Webb then scored on a Delaune single. Rhett Melancon then cleared the bases with a triple down the left-field line.

Finally, St. Amant ended the first-inning explosion with a sac fly by Reese Lipoma to give the Gators an 8-0 lead.

In the second inning, St. Amant scored three more.

Teddy Webb led off the inning with a double. The bases were then loaded after a Lathan Bourgeois walk and a Trey Webb infield single.

A Brock Bourgeois single then drove in a run, and a Coleman sac fly scored another to put St. Amant up 11-0.

Delaune didn't allow the Braves to score, which gave the Gators the win after five innings. From the plate, Delaune went 2-3 with an RBI.

Lathan Bourgeois was 1-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs. Melancon was 1-2 and also drove in three runs.

"We had some quality at-bats," Templet said. "They recognized pitches quickly, and we didn't swing at any bad pitches. We took pitches that we should have and swung at the good ones. In that regard, I was very happy with our pitch recognition and our swings."

The win was the sixth in seven games for St. Amant. It improved their overall record to 9-6.