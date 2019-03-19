A break in the rain resulting in clear blue skies and a gentle cool breeze was the perfect backdrop for two DeRidder youth baseball teams to get together for a scrimmage game the week before opening day.

Coaches Ricky Marlow and Shannon Slaydon got their teams, the Kings and Rampage of the Deridder Dixie Youth Baseball league together for some practice. Both coaches wanted to see how well their teams worked together so adjustments could be made before the season starts March 23rd.

The DeRidder Rampage team is a new 12U travel team just started this season.

Ricky Marlow returns as head coach for his fifth season, this time coaching the Deridder Kings.

Opening day is Saturday, March 23. Ceremonies begin at 9AM. The first game will start at 10AM and will continue throughout the day at West Park.