St. John Lady Eagles take the win over Oakdale

St. John Eagles Varsity defeated Oakdale 4-1 on Saturday.

Oakdale fired up the offense in the first inning, when #1 singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

St. John Eagles Varsity knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. An error scored one run for St. John Eagles Varsity.

St. John Eagles Varsity pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth an error scored two runs for St. John Eagles Varsity.

Alyssa Callegan toed the rubber for St. John Eagles Varsity. She lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out ten and walking zero.

#5 was in the pitcher's circle for Oakdale. She lasted six innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out six.

Grayson Schnebelen, Cassidy Cannella, and Callegan each managed one hit to lead St. John Eagles Varsity. St. John Eagles Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field. Sarah Grace LoBue had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.

4-Hit day for Harelson leads East Iberville past East Feliciana

Jacob Harelson collected four hits in five at bats, as East Iberville Tigers Varsity defeated East Feliciana 14-4 on Friday. Harelson singled in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the fourth, and doubled in the sixth.

East Iberville Tigers Varsity earned the victory despite allowing East Feliciana to score three runs in the sixth inning. D Jackson and White each had RBIs in the frame.

East Iberville Tigers Varsity got things started in the first inning when Harelson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the first inning, East Feliciana tied things up at one when Goudeau singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

East Iberville Tigers Varsity pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second an error scored one run for East Iberville Tigers Varsity and Skyler Fleming singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

East Iberville Tigers Varsity put up seven runs in the sixth inning. Harelson, Brandon, Fleming, Bryce Purpera, and Hunter Crochet all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Harelson got the start for East Iberville Tigers Varsity. He surrendered four runs on seven hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out eight and walking zero.

Goudeau was on the pitcher's mound for East Feliciana. He went five and a third innings, allowing ten runs on 14 hits and striking out eight. White threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

East Iberville Tigers Varsity scattered 17 hits in the game. Harelson, Crochet, and Jacob Redditt all collected multiple hits for East Iberville Tigers Varsity. Harelson led East Iberville Tigers Varsity with four hits in five at bats. East Iberville Tigers Varsity tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. J’Quinn Williams led the way with three.

Goudeau went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead East Feliciana in hits.

Carencro captures lead early to defeat Plaquemine

Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 11-1 loss to Carencro on Saturday. Carencro took the lead on a stolen base in the first inning.

The Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Carencro, giving up 11 runs.

Carencro got things moving in the first inning, when Carencro scored on a stolen base during Wright's at bat. Then Wright singled.

Carencro scored three runs in the seventh inning. Carencro scored its runs on a single by Braquet.

Royer was the winning pitcher for Carencro. He lasted six and a third innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 11. #19 threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Marshall Saurage took the loss for Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity. He allowed seven hits and six runs over five innings, striking out five.

Reid Griffon led Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity with two hits in three at bats.

Carencro scattered 12 hits in the game. Braquet, Wright, Braquet, Faulk, and Babineaux all had multiple hits for Carencro. Braquet went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Carencro in hits. Carencro was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Boyer made the most plays with 12. Carencro stole ten bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Braquet led the way with four.

Plaquemine Lady Devils can't catch up to North Vermilion

Plaquemine Devils Varsity fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11-5 loss to North Vermilion on Saturday. North Vermilion scored on a single by B Primeaux and a home run by A Lopez in the second inning.

The Plaquemine Devils Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of North Vermilion, giving up 11 runs.

North Vermilion pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second Primeaux singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs and Lopez homered on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.

North Vermilion scored five runs in the fifth inning. A Contantine, Primeaux, and J Broussardeach had RBIs in the frame.

Broussard toed the rubber for North Vermilion. She went seven innings, allowing five runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking zero.

Claire Blanchard was in the pitcher's circle for Plaquemine Devils Varsity. She allowed four hits and ten runs over four and a third innings, striking out two. Sharon Gibson threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.

Blanchard went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Plaquemine Devils Varsity in hits.

S Lafune led North Vermilion with two hits in two at bats.

St. John Eagles go 1-1 in Sunday doubleheader

The good news--St. John Eagles Varsity snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Dunham on Saturday. The game was tied at four with St. John Eagles Varsity batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for St. John Eagles Varsity.

In the first inning, St. John Eagles Varsity got their offense started. Grant Blanchard drew a walk, scoring one run.

Blanchard pitched St. John Eagles Varsity to victory. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out one.

Rhett Guidry took the loss for Dunham. He surrendered two runs on four hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Tyler Thomas started the game for Dunham. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one Adam Blanchard started the game for St. John Eagles Varsity. He surrendered three runs on two hits over four innings, striking out five

St. John Eagles Varsity collected eight hits. Blanchard, Ben Bucher, and Collin Barbee each had multiple hits for St. John Eagles Varsity. Barbee, Bucher, and Blanchard each collected two hits to lead St. John Eagles Varsity.

Dunham totaled five hits. Reed Godbery and Kobe Semien each racked up multiple hits for Dunham.

Next, the bad news--St. John Eagles Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 9-0 loss to Berwick on Saturday.

The St. John Eagles Varsity struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Berwick, giving up nine runs.

Berwick fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Berwick.

One bright spot for St. John Eagles Varsity was a single by Ben Bucher in the first inning.

Sanford was credited with the victory for Berwick. He surrendered zero runs on three hits over six and a third innings, striking out six. #9 threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Taylor Dupont took the loss for St. John Eagles Varsity. He allowed three hits and five runs over four and a third innings, striking out one.

Connor Barbee, Bucher, and Grant Blanchard each collected one hit to lead St. John Eagles Varsity.

Berwick racked up six hits. Sanford and Williams each managed multiple hits for Berwick.

White Castle loses lead early in defeat

White Castle watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 16-7 loss to West St. John on Monday. West St. John scored on a single by #6 in the first inning, a home run by #4 in the first inning, a error in the second inning, a single by #8 in the second inning, a single by #6 in the second inning, and a single by #4 in the second inning.

#3 collected four hits in defeat. #3 doubled in the first, doubled in the third, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth.

West St. John got things started in the first inning. #6 drove in one when she singled.

White Castle scored six runs in the fourth inning. The Bulldogs' batters contributing to the big inning included #9, #3, and #4, all driving in runs in the inning.

West St. John scored four runs in the fifth inning. West St. John's big inning was driven by singles by #8 and #2 and a double by #6.

#7 earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for West St. John. He went seven innings, allowing seven runs on ten hits and striking out five.

#24 took the loss for White Castle. He surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

White Castle launched one home run on the day. #4 had a four bagger in the fourth inning.

White Castle totaled ten hits. #3 and #6 all managed multiple hits for Bulldogs Varsity. #3 led White Castle with four hits in four at bats.

West St. John tallied 15 hits in the game. #6, #4, and #8 all collected multiple hits for West St. John. #4 led West St. John with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with ten stolen bases.

