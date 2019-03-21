Grade 1
Principal’s List: Dylan Bryan, Gage Cockrell, Reed Conley, Mathew Crowe, Jaxon Halterman, Avree Hiller, Drake Holloway, Ellis Morrison, Chase Myers Simms, Jack Nicolle, Ella Rose Talley, McKenna Talley, Payton Wall, Landri Womack
Honor Roll: Shelby Faulkenberry, Kaiden George, Caleb Green, Austin Johnson, Priscella Pesina, Vic Teng
Grade 2
Principal’s List: Abbi Binns, Easton Hughes, Briley Lane, Annalise Murray, Kason Oswalt, Grace Prince, Cache Rodgers, Adley Rye
Honor Roll: Holly Grace Green, Maddox Nugent, Conley Sistrunk, Nathan Takewell
Honorable Mention: Jaben Odom, Mason Smith
Grade 3
Principal’s List: Hunter Bryan, Kacy Doan, Collin Downs, Keslly Ham, Wandy Luna-Naranjo, Landree McNeely, Evan Morris
Honor Roll: Jackson Acreman, Dawson Brooks, CJ Garcia, Kolin McKoin, Aiden Ogden, Russell Ogden, Holden Sehon
Grade 4
Principal’s List: Jason Doyon, Olivia Harris, Penny Jenkins, Zakary Wood
Honor Roll: Riley Belin, Lacey Ryan Daugherty, John Caleb Hall, Lane Harvey, Emma Kate Layton, Kinsley Myers, Ava Sanders, Josh Sawyer, Nick Teng, Zoie Winnon
Honorable Mention: Macie McIntyre, Annabelle Ouellette, Kason Sistrunk
Grade 5
Principal’s List: Brayden DeCorte, John David Green
Honor Roll: Micah Morris, Evan Little, Gabriel McCain, Eion Robinson, Micah Smith, Jim Walker
Honorable Mention: John David Brakefield, Kinedy Jenkins, Cayden Warren
Grade 6
Principal’s List: Kellie Ham, Juan Jeronimo-Naranjo, Tyler Madden, Amelia Owen, Olivia Ware
Honor Roll: Drake Dement, Nicolas Diaz, Bobby Doan, Melody Garcia, Dylan Hall, Will Waggoner, Ethan Warren, Avery Wellbrink
Honorable Mention: Abigayle Myers, Mason Tullos, Tollan Wallace
Grade 7
Principal’s List: Camden Hall
Honor Roll: Tanner Langston, Katie Sawyer
Honorable Mention: Maddox King, Karson McKoin, Josie Beth Ouellette, Ava Stokes, Alice Walker
Grade 8
Honor Roll: Gabby Brown, Matthes Crawford, Alyssa Gregory, Callee Herrington, Mallory Lawrence, Ashlyn Nolan
Honorable Mention: Jael Akers, Jack Clement, Zoey Fisher, Kayla Hawthorne, Chloe Hobson, Elle Morgan
Grade 9
Principal’s List: Emma Goss
Honor Roll: Ally Brooke Lowery, Gage Sistrunk, Anna Grace White
Honorable Mention: Caleb Christmas, Allie Culpepper, Nolan Parrott
Grade 10
Principal’s List: Rachael Hankins
Honor Roll: Emily Blackard, Kye Crymes, Sarah Ingram, Reagan Patrick, Hannah Philley, Karley Ware
Honorable Mention: Andy Cabrera, Clarice Gladney, Chloe Halterman, Kristopher McKoin
Grade 11
Principal’s List: Hunter Herrington, Abbigail Spikes
Honor Roll: Hannah Billings
Honorable Mention: Alexis Barnes, Mady Crymes, Jacob Farrar, Ernesto Gonzales, Mason King, Hunter Little
Grade 12
Principal’s List: Rachel Barnhill, Mackenzie Hall, Erin White
Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Bader, Amelia Crnkovic, Rebekah Farrar, Haley Humphrey, Logan Wilkinson
Honorable Mention: Savannah Akers, Kami Bagby, Luke Denman, Tyler Peters