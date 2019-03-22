We have all been there…You receive notice in the mail, or a deputy shows up at your house notifying you that you have been selected for Jury Duty.

Some people dread this notice, but when you think about it, it’s one of the greatest responsibilities that we have as citizens. There are so many people in other countries that hope, dream and struggle to have the rights and responsibilities that we enjoy.

A common question is, “How did I get picked for this?” It is not a simple answer, but it involves a process involving the Registrar of Voters, the Clerk of Courts Office, and the Louisiana Secretary of State. The Registrar of Voters submits a daily record of voters in the parish to the Secretary of State. Once a year the Clerk of Court requests a list of all registered voters in the parish. The computer first eliminates duplicate names, and then uses random selection to select the names of people who will receive a subpoena for jury duty. The Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court operates a website that can be found simply by searching for “Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court”. It is a great website and contains a vast amount of useful information.

A resident of Beauregard Parish has to meet certain criteria to be eligible to serve on a jury;

Be at least eighteen years of age

Be an American Citizen

Must be able to read, write and speak the English language

Be a resident of Beauregard Parish for at least six months

Be a registered voter

In researching for this article, I learned that in Beauregard Parish, we are fortunate to have the voting population that we have. There are approximately 22,500 registered voters, the vast majority of which are willing to participate in the process of serving on a jury. The same can not be said for other parts of the State. In Beauregard Parish, most people selected for jury duty show up to the courthouse ready, willing and able to serve. Beauregard Parish has one of the highest voter participation percentages in the State of Louisiana.

Jury participation is one responsibility that every citizen should take seriously. Our criminal justice system depends on citizen participation. One of our core values is that the accused has a right to be judged by “a jury of his/her peers”. That is a responsibility that we should all take very seriously.

So, the next time you receive that notice in the mail, or a deputy shows up with a Jury Summons, keep in mind that by serving, you are fulfilling one of our most precious obligations as members of society.