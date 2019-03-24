Officials with the City of Leesville will again be holding a Town Hall meeting to explain and discuss the tax millage that is scheduled to be paid in full this month.

The meeting is a chance for the citizens of Leesville to ask questions and discuss the upcoming millage vote.

Citizens are encouraged to ask the City of Leesville what they plan to do with the $179,000 of annual revenue if the citizens vote to keep it.

The millage was used to pay for $1.8M in road work. Funds were restricted and had to be used to repay the bond.

Now that the bond is paid in full the millage is set to expire. However the City of Leesville has said they want to retain the bond and use the generated revenue to pay for road work, repairs and maintenance and city beautification projects.

The funds will no longer be restricted and can be used for anything.

The millage is generated by a 4.2 ad valorem tax millage that was voted in on May 3, 2003. It is one one-thousandth of a dollar that is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of your assessed property value.

For example, if your home is valued by the Vernon Parish Tax Assessor at $36,400 the real property tax you would pay for this millage is $15.29 per year.

Homeowners who are Homestead Exempt do not pay this millage tax at all because they do not pay property tax.

Business owners pay the majority of this millage tax because they pay a real property tax if they own the building, and an additional personal property tax on the inventory held within the business.

A business that does not own the building only pays the personal property tax. Currently, one popular chain store in Leesville pays $14,600 of this millage tax annually.

It is important to note that by voting to keep this millage tax, homeowners will see no increase in their tax bills from this millage unless there is an increase in the assessed value of the home by the tax assessor's office.

By voting to let the mileage expire, the majority of homeowners will only see a decrease in their annual tax bill of .10¢ to $17.

Citizens are highly encouraged to attend the meetings to ask questions and have their voices heard. Meetings will be held at Leesville City Hall and are scheduled for March 25 at 5:00PM, April 6 at 10:00AM, April 8 and April 22 at 5:00PM.

Voting to retain this millage or to let it expire will be held during a special election on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

For more information residents can contact their District representatives or City Hall directly.