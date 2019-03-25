BPSO Arrests
Mar. 15-21
Inmate Pop. 156
Mar. 15
Cody Gann - probation violation
David Johnson - felony probation revoked
Matthew Matis - domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Sidney Whitehead - felony probation revoked
Mar. 16
Roy Vercher - no bond hold
Mar. 17
NONE
Mar. 18
Cecilia Brister- simp. battery/simp. prop. damage/test pos. meth/crack
Mar. 19
Logan Bushnell - probation violation
Stephen Wilson - probation violation
Mar. 20
Edwin Calvin - disturbing the peace
John Doucet - parole violation/domestic abuse/possession of meth/possession of marijuana
David Mendez - probation violation/contempt of court
Alison Schlomer - resisting officer/poss. of meth
Brittany Tran - poss. of drug paraphernalia/speeding/no DL/no insurance
Mar. 21
NONE
BPSO Call Log
Mar. 8-14
Total Calls - 331
Traffic – 63
Public/Motorist Assists – 26
Welfare/Security – 23
Warrant Service – 7
Medical – 13
Animal – 31
911 Hang-Ups – 39
Theft/Burglary – 21
Juvenile – 1
Disturbance – 14
Harassment – 4
BOLO – 4
Suspicious Activity – 21
Trespass – 5
Funeral Escorts – 3
Civil/Domestic Matters – 15
Transports – 20
Scam - 1
Repo - 5
Road Hazard – 5
Natural Death - 3
Other - 3