If you're looking for activities during spring break, the River Region Art Association Art Depot is hosting a Spring Art Camp. The camp will be held between April 15 and 19.

Schools will be letting out soon for the Easter holiday, which means parents may be searching for activities for their children.

On April 15, they will be painting rocks to make characters for a 3D art plaque with Peg Carbo. On April 16 students will be painting, cutting, and pasting to make their own swamp scene prints with Mary Crochet. On April 17, students will make a flock of sassy birds with Kathy Bourgeois. April 18 will include students using wire, buttons, beads, and feathers to create crazy masks with Zettie Ferguson. Finally, on April 19, LaDonna Johnson will guide students in creating hanging yarn art with bright and colorful yarn.

To participate in one day, the cost is $22 dollars. To participate in the entire five days, the cost is $100 dollars. Class times will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

You may register by calling 225-644-8496 or online at www.riverregionartassociation.org to fill out the registration form.

