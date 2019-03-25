With the lack of amputee assistance in Houma, Guichet was inspired to open a location in Louisiana and offer something geared towards amputees.

SoLa Prosthetics is dedicated to maximizing an amputees' potential and minimizing complications associated with wearing a prosthetic.

On March 7, SoLa celebrated their ribbon cutting. SoLa is located at 37283 Swamp Road, Suite 602, in Prairieville, Louisiana.

The owners, Scott and Lisa Guichet, are from Texas. They have two other locations that are in Texas, which are in Southlake and Waco. Two-and-a-half years after opening their Waco location, they decided to come over to Louisiana.

"An uncle of mine ended up losing one of his limbs, and after he became an amputee I noticed the trauma he experienced with that, as well as the lack of treatment for it. He lives in Houma," Scott Guichet said.



"The difference between other clinics and SoLa, for one, is that most other places only really deliver care until the prosthetic is delivered. At SoLa, we offer continuation care, even after delivery, and we make an effort to be there every step of the way," Guichet said.

SoLa also offers in-home services, as well as in-house test sockets. In-home test sockets allow for a faster turn-around time, which is between seven-to-ten days as of right now.

