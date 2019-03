St. Amant's Alyssa Romano is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is junior pitcher Alyssa Ramano of St. Amant.

In the Lady Gators' 9-0 win over East Ascension, Romano threw a no-hitter. In fact, she was just two walks away from a perfect game.

The win was St. Amant's fourth straight, and it locked up another District 5-5A championship for them.