Easter will soon be here, and to celebrate, the city of Bastrop, in collaboration with Healthy Blue, will be holding a Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20.

The egg hunt, set to take place at Smith and Wilson Park on East Jefferson Avenue, is for children ages ten and under. There will be three separate egg hunts for ages two and under, ages three to six, and ages seven to ten.

Other activities include ten stops with treats and activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny, bouncy hoppers, face painting, and a live DJ.

“This is one EGGstravaganza you don't want to miss,” said Director of Community Development Ashley Barfield on Facebook.

The event will last from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Any vendors and organizations that are interested in participating can contact Barfield at abarfield@cityofbastrop.com

or at 318-570-3241.

Barfield and the city of Bastrop look forward to the easter event and encourage families throughout the community to come join the fun.