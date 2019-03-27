Two Vernon Parish women have contributed in writing.

Kate Richards O'Hare (1876-1948) of New Llano wrote American and Bolshevism, How I Became a Socialist Agitator, In Prison, Socialism and the World War, and The Sorrows of Cupid.

Anna Gregson Loutrel (1903-1986), wrote The Constitution of the Brotherhood of Man, The United Communities Bill, and How It Came to be Written.

Anna also served as a member on the Board of Directors in New Llano.

Both women took leading roles in the socialistic movement that swept America in the early 1900s.

Also in the arts was Rose "Rosebud" Joan Blondell (1906-1979) who lived in Leesville in the mid-1920s with her family. They owned a dress shop at 200 S. 3rd. the street where she worked with her parents.

In 1927 she moved to New York, joined a stock company, and worked on Broadway. She eventually moved to Hollywood where she made 96 movies, nine short films, and six television shows. She died of leukemia in Santa Monica, California.

Dr. Cynthia "Cindy" Gillespie worked in the military and in education. She served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1978, ending her military service in Vernon Parish.

She was employed in the Vernon Parish School System at Pickering Elementary School as a classroom teacher from 1978 to 1984. She quickly moved up from teacher to assistant principal to principal.

In 1994 she was promoted to Curriculum Coordinator then to Superintendent in 2002 where she served for six years.

Phyllis Carper of New Llano worked in industry and in the military when she went from a "Rosie the Riveter" in World War II to a nurse as Lt. Phyllis Carper in the Korean War.

Her stories of treating Korean War soldiers are heart-wrenching.

Last year she was the only woman of 22 Korean War veterans who were welcomed on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. Today she is a member of the Rosie the Riveter Association.

Betty Westerchil worked in education and government. She taught school for 21 years and served on the Vernon Parish School Board for sixteen years. At the state level she served as President of the Louisiana School Boards Association in Baton Rouge.

In government, she was the first woman to serve as mayor of Leesville from 2006 to 2010 where she advanced many of the activities we enjoy today. After leaving the mayorship, she served as NSU Leesville/Ft. Polk Coordinator.

Carolyn Leach Huntoon of Leesville worked in science and government. She graduated from Leesville High School in 1958 and went on to Northwestern State University where she received her undergraduate degree in 1962.

From there she received her Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. She became the first woman to serve as director of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas from 1994 to 1996.

Today she lives in Barrington, Rhode Island as an independent consultant in the fields of energy and aerospace.

What advice do these women have for today's young girls seeking professions in a world sometimes seen as a man's world?

Betty Westerchil wants young girls to be brave without fear of failing because failing makes us work harder.

She said, "girls and women should not sit and wait, but to step out of their comfort zone." Dr. Gillespie said, "girls should pray about decisions, wait on the Lord, and follow His plan even if it's not their plan."