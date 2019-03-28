During the weeks of February 25-March 1,March 4-March 8, and March 11-March 15 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

During the week of February 25-March 1, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Roy Fayard, 4624 Park Oak Dr. Baton Rouge, La., age 47, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Brian Migliore, 6072 Panama Rd. Sorrento, La., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

3. Trevor Madere, 12374 John Lambert Rd. Gonzales, La., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Kimberly Carter, 550 Laurie Lynn Dr. Baton Rouge, La., age 54, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Wesley Gowland, 15308 Ariana Ave. Prairieville, La., age 47, pled guilt to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Tommy Southall, 503 Adam Hall St. Napoleonville, La., age 54, pled guilty to Automobile Insurance Policies and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner.

2. George LeBlanc, 125 Grisaffe Lane Belle Rose, La., age 41, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Valencia Benjamin, 245 D’Ville Village Donaldsonville, La., age 33, pled guilty to Cruelty to the Infirmed and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

4. Milton LeBlanc, Donaldsonville, La., age 52, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, LeBlanc must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 25 years.

5. Francine Templet, Thibodaux, La., age 36, pled guilty to DWI 3 rd Offense and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years home incarceration to be monitored by the Louisiana Department of Corrections through Probation and Parole.

6. On January 31, 2019, Christopher Brown of 123 Cecilia St. Morgan City, La., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. On February 27, 2019, Brown was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Daigle and Lana Chaney. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

1. Nathan Webre, 13394 Margaret St. Vacherie, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. Joshua Chambers, 10483 Meadow Beauty St. St. James, La., age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

During the week of March 4-March 8, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

1. Corbin Butler, 169 Violet St. Thibodaux, La., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

During the week of March 11-March 15, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Kerry Jones, 10037 Hwy 22 St. Amant, La., age 26, pled guilty to Arson with Intent to Defraud and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Bradley Burton, 18014 Autumn View Dr. Prairieville, La., age 27, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Simple Burglary and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

3. Eddie Conish III, 623 E Neal St. Gonzales, La., age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Possession of Marijuana. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

4. Luke Gautreaux, 6725 LaSalle Ave. Baton Rouge, La., age 32, pled guilty to Attempted Home Invasion and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

5. Tyrone Pitts, Thibodaux, La., age 39, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

6. David Reeves, 1310 Silver Leaf St. Gonzales, La., age 26, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

7. Robert Wilkerson Jr., 40514 Chateau Ave. Prairieville, La., age 55, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

1. Cory Newton, 42578 Baystone Ave. Prairieville, La., age 28, pled guilty to Vehicular Homicide. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

2. Benzel Young, 435 N Airline Ave. Gramercy, La., age 27, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

3. Preston Roussel, 1214 Lutcher Ave. Lutcher, La., age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

4. Clarence Jackson Jr., 241 W 8th St. Gonzales, La., age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.