Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

St. Elizabeth Play

The Drama Club of St. Elizabeth School in Paincourtville, La. is proud to announce its next presentation on Saturday, April 13 at the St. Elizabeth Community Center. What is so special is the fact that this year’s play, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by Tim Kelly, will be presented for the fourth time. It has been a favorite since 1992, 2002, and 2010 when it was previously presented in the “old gym” at S.E.S. Call 985-369-7402 for more info.

ACA Spring Fling

Ascension Council on Aging will host its annual “Spring Fling” Easter Party on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. We will have an Easter Bonnet Contest in the Easter Parade. So get busy now working on those special bonnets! And don’t forget about the ACOA’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, always an exciting and fun-filled event! Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun! Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by Friday, April 12, 2019 so get hoppin’! Please call the Gonzales Senior Center at 621-5750 now to make your lunch reservation today!

Trinity AME Springfest

Trinity AME Church of Gonzales invites the public to join us in our annual Springfest and Community Day. This event will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and features health screenings, interactive workshops, and fun and games for children. Additionally, local vendors will be on site selling clothing and other household goods. This effort is being held in partnership with the Western Baton Rouge-New Orleans District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is Pastor of Trinity AME Church, and the Rev. Bland Washington Sr, is the Presiding Elder of the Western New Orleans-Baton Rouge District. Trinity is located at 1420 S. Darla Avenue in Gonzales. Many blessings, Rev. Ritney A Castine.

Christian Assembly Garage Sale

Saturday March 30, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Rayborn’s Residence, 6118 Hwy. 44, Gonzales, La. Shoes, Clothes, lots of misc.! Proceeds benefit Christian Assembly Full Gospel Church Outreach Ministries.

EA FFA Plant Sale

FFA's alumni will be taking pictures and selling food and drinks! The Plant Sale is Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. located in the greenhouse behind the farmer's market.

St. Amant FFA Plant Sale

12035 Highway 431, St. Amant the FFA Farmer's Market and Plant Sale will be held Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature plants, food, vegetables, homemade goods, fruit trees, and crafts. Visit stamantffa.com for more info.

Rotary Club of East Ascension and Ascension Council on Aging will be presenting its Eleventh Annual Senior Prom on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the KC Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets are being sold at the Gonzales Senior Center and the Donaldsonville Senior Center for $5.

Lunch Break Yoga

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of your day. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Join us on Fridays at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales 12-1 p.m. Mary Bird Cancer Center 1104 W. Hwy 30, Gonzales.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Medical Marijuana Update

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has finalized its suitability background investigation which includes but is not limited to criminal, financial and civil checks. Therefore, GB Sciences is now authorized to proceed moving into the main facility the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center (LSU AgCenter) and GB Sciences will use to grow medical marijuana. The inspection phase of the main facility manufacturing area will be conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry with the assistance of the Department of Health on Wednesday, March 27. Once the LDAF receives a final product from GB Sciences, a random sample of the product will be tested in the LDAF laboratory. Once testing is completed and the product has passed testing for homogeneity and the potency is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution through nine pharmacies.

Hope Chests

Hope Chests, a support group for Breast Cancer Patients and their families will be held April 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge 10310 The Grove Boulevard, Baton Rouge 70810. 4th Floor Vestibule-Doctor's Lounge. 25th Anniversary Celebration! Fun and Fellowship! Light refreshments served. For more info contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296.

Roy Mitchell Benefit

A Benefit Dinner for Roy Mitchell held by fiance Cat Breaux will be held on April 6 at the Spunky Monkey from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. They will be serving plate lunches at the benefit and will have live music and auction. Roy Mitchell is having a double-lung transplant. There is an account set up at Capital One bank under Roy Mitchell and Merriel Metrejean. Any donation is appreciated.