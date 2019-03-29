After going just 2-11 in a 13-game stretch at the beginning of the season, the Ascension Catholic Lady Bulldogs have caught fire at the best possible time.

Ascension Catholic shot out of the gates in District 6-1A play with a 16-0 win over White Castle and a 4-2 victory over St. John. They then had just enough to hold on for a victory over parish rival Ascension Christian.

The Lady Lions made a hard charge late, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to secure a 9-8 win. It was their seventh straight and guaranteed them at least a share of the district championship.

Against the Lady Lions, Ascension Catholic got off to a great start in the top of the first inning.

Emme Medine drew a leadoff walk against Ascension Christian ace Maddie Gautreaux. Mackenzie Marroy then singled and reached second following a Lady Lion throwing error.

Both players were sent home with a Ceily Grisaffe double.

In the bottom of the inning, it appeared Ascension Christian would score as well. Layla Thompson and Hallie Dupre singles and a Gautreaux walk loaded the bases. However, pitcher Emily Beck was able to escape the inning unscathed with a big strikeout.

Still leading 2-0 in the top of the third, Ascension Catholic got a big two-outs single by Grisaffe. She was joined on base by Isabelle Abadie, following a walk.

Katie Pizzolato then came through with a single that scored Grisaffe and upped the Lady Bulldogs' advantage to 3-0.

That's when Thompson changed the game with a single swing.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ascension Christian loaded the bases with a Corin Waguespack walk and singles by Macee Chenevert and Mattie Dixon.

Thompson then blasted a grand slam over the centerfield wall to give Ascension Christian their first lead of the day at 4-3.

Although, the advantage didn't last for very long.

In the top of the fifth, Grisaffe singled. It was then Abadie's turn to show off her power as she crushed a two-run homer that regained the lead for the Lady Bulldogs at 5-4.

In the top of the sixth, they extended the advantage.

Angelle Theriot led off the inning with a single, and she reached second with a Lady Lion throwing error. Theriot was later sent home on a base hit by Ashlyn Falcon.

Falcon later scored when Medine drilled a triple to the centerfield wall.

Medine's RBI gave Ascension Catholic a 7-4 lead heading into the final inning. The Lady Lions fought hard down to their final three outs, but they eventually fell, 9-8.

The seventh straight victory for Ascension Catholic upped their overall record to 12-11.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Ascension Christian. It was also their first district defeat. It dropped their overall record to 17-4.