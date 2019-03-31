US 171 South/US 190 East will be closed from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. today at the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railroad Crossing, located at US 171 South/US 190 East between Washington St. and Moss St. North of City Hall (MP 45.983).

The closure is necessary for Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railroad to perform emergency maintenance and repair work on the crossing.

Motorists will be detoured via US 171 North to LA 1146 and LA 27 South to LA 110. Due to the imposed traffic delays, drivers are encouraged to pursue alternate routes.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.