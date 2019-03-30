The sacrifice that is made by the men and women who make up the U.S. armed forces should never go unnoticed.

While they go wherever Uncle Sam calls them to serve, their families make sacrifices as well. Packing up and moving can be a lot for a child to handle, and many students can have trouble adjusting to a new place.

April is celebrated as “Month of the Military Child”, and is intended to honor the children of those who serve in the military.

The life of a military child has its own unique set of challenges and sacrifices to be made. Parkway Elementary School in Leesville recently celebrated its military children with a special program on Thursday.

Principal Dione Bradford and Military Student Transition Consultant Adrian Todd presented a special program for the children alongside their teachers.

Bradford and Todd spoke to the children, sang songs, and expressed just how much they are appreciated at Parkway.

The program was capped off by a spectacular bubble launch, where all the students blew bubbles simultaneously. It was a beautiful scene as the sun shined bright and the wind blew strong providing a plethora of bubbles and smiling faces.

“This is a big deal for us. Our school is 97 percent military children,” said Bradford. “I come from a military family. We want to show these kids that we appreciate what they have to go through as military kids because many of us have gone through the same challenges.”

Bradford touted that although April may be “Month of the Military Child”, they celebrate these children all year round. She mentioned the work of the teachers, faculty members and Military Student Transition Consultant Adrian Todd.

Todd works with incoming and outgoing students, who are making the transition to and from Parkway Elementary.

Todd helps the students make the transition through counseling, group talks, and many other services. She expressed that it was an emotional day because they could relate to the students and what they go through.

“This is a very important thing that we do to show that being a part of a military family asks a lot from the kids. We want to show them that we recognize their part as well,” Said Todd. “Sometimes it can be very stressful, but we want them to know that we as adults support them and care for them.”

Throughout the month of April, Parkway Elementary will celebrate the Month of the Military Child by allowing students to wear purple shirts and blue jeans on Friday’s, among other events.





