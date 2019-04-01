The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending March 28 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

March 21

Morris, Ecoras Trevon, 21, 11451 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Benitez, Nicholas, 31, 1407 HOOKS DR, Hammond, Hold for Other Agency, Identity Theft (Felony), Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes, Injuring Public Records

Forcell, Kalvin N, 34, 1208 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Miles, Morris Lemar, 26, 41063 CANNON RD 1601, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer , Battery of a dating partner

Lewis, Kendra , 27, 2028 6'TH ST, Lake Charles, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Guerra, Emanuel J, III, 38, 41140 5TH COLONIAL ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pardue, Wade Michael, 39, 1612 N COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lewis, Glenda Belton, 55, 41086 BUSY NEEDLES RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

March 22

Musso, Donald Jr, 46, 13250 FIELDSTONE DR, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Melancon, Veronica, 41, 13250 FIELDSTONE DR, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Champagne, Joshua Joseph, 34, 11388 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery

Dixon, Kristen, 22, 38278 OAKLEIGH LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle, 25, 37048 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam)

Brewer, Roland E, Jr, 50, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD A, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Comeaux, Joshua Joseph, 34, 412 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Dorsey, Derek J, 34, 9373 RUE DE BERNARD, Gonzales, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Tran, Chase, 17, 90088 NICHOLSON DR, Baton Rouge, Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation

Loupe, Jack Kelly, 33, 15496 BRAUD RD, GONZALES, Surety, Simple Burglary (All Others), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Nicholas, Christoper Tyrone, Jr, 20, 106 HWY 401, Napoleonville, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft over $25k (Felony), Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Tate, Katherine b, 61, 2179 HWY 70 12, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Potts, Jimmy Dean, 55, 11232 RODDY RD 5, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace/ Interruption of Lawful Assembly /Disorderly Conduct

Green, Cantrelle Ingram, 41, 1612 N COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Motor Vehicle less than $1k (Misdemeanor)

Cousin, Devin Javon, 20, 38188 3RD ST, SLIDELL, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Dunbar, Poco, 22, 38455 ARROWHEAD DR, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Fisher, Gelisha Lashay, 27, 11232 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 23

Scott, Jelette Jerome, 29, 38214 BROWN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer

Carbo, Jeffery Paul, 32, 10474 ACY RD 1, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Watson, Champion Limauel, 25, 301 RAYBURN ST, Lafayette, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Dangerous Chemical Substances; Butyl Nitrite, Nitrous Oxide, and Amyl Nitrite, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Featherston, Michael V, 32, 14026 BOURQUE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Roque, Jorge, 47, 1227 W PENN ST APT 3, GONZALES, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Jara, Lorenzo, 19, 41237 ZEOLA LN 12, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Deville, Joseph L, 42, 21265 WALKER SOUTH LOT 17, DENHAM SPRINGS, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Delapasse, Kasy Michelle, 44, HOMELESS , Vagrancy/In or near any structure or private grounds

Babin, Dustyn Kaid, 24, 14126 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cayette, Jalen Samuel, 18, 115 BURNS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault

Churchill, Adrien, 28, 210 CITY PARK DR, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Obscenity, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Denny P, 42, 35216 RENA MELANCON Rd, Darrow, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Wilson, Rachel Nicole, 38, 68105 GREENHOUSE Rd, Pearl River, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

March 24

Jones, Joshua, 31, 505 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Bennett, Joseph Ernest, 46, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lemus-Rivas, Salvador Alexander, 24, 15483 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor)

Knight, Dylan, 27, 40509 BARDEN RD, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Nunez, Yassir A, 29, 847 TOBY ST, LA, In For Court, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driver must be Licensed, False Certificates, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

McCauley, Bryan Scott, 27, 13320 LEBOURGEOIS LN., St. Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lodge, Joseph Daniel, 31, 37215 REMINGTON PARK AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Molyneau, Wesley Brandon, 26, 10474 ACY RD 20, ST. AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Ellsworth, Nicholas M, 32, 1030 E PALMVIEW ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery

Adams, Rachelle Monique, 25, <UNKNOWN>, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Coleman, Anthony, 24, 328 MONTRACHET DR, PORT ALLEN, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Brown, Raymond Gerrard, 34, 117 LUCHINI ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 25

Potts, Trendell Anthony, 30, 1018 N ANITA ST, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driver must be Licensed, Maximum Speed Limit

Guedry, Derrick Dale, 37, 41258 OAK HARBOR RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Seaman, Timothy, 26, 38447 HWY 74, GONZALES, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Rayburn, Michael J, 50, 4165 LIBUSE, BATON ROUGE, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Noel, Tyler Scott, 30, 111580 PERKINS ROAD, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stoyer, Jennifer Helen, 33, 38323 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Guedry, Dayla L, 32, 11119 JOHN BATEMAN DR, St. Amant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Longanecker, Michael Shane, Jr, 32, 42264 SHADOW CREEK AVE, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Traffic-control Signals, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

March 26

Husser, Wendell Ben, Jr, 46, 117 HERBERT ST, Brusly, Possession of Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)

Hebert, Andrew Paul, 30, 11459 431 HWY, ST AMANT, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Heroin

Jeffery, Matthew, 36, 3925 W ADCOCK DR, Texarkana, Ark., Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Stalking

Bell, Tyros, 21, 45328 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Crum, Earl Lovell, 59, <UNKNOWN>, 41438 oak harbor Rd, Prairieville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sheppard, Jeremiah, 21, 8284 MILL ST, ST JAMES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Montellano, Armando, 41, 40206 COONTRAP RD #18, GONZALES, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Vaughn, Bryant, Sr, 51, 42204 CONIFER DR, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple escape; aggravated escape, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Battery of a Police Officer; Injury Medical Attention (Felony)

Silessi, Todd Joseph, 45, 12251 LAZY OAKS, BAKER, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

Picard, Judd, 42, 18530 PERKINS OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Roddy, Preston James, 36, 14114 CEAZER RD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Domestic Abuse Battery

Bibbs, Verna Lee, 51, 10422 BOUDREAUX RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Weaver, William Lee, 37, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE 145, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicle License Required, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bell, Walter, 18, 410 FRONT ST a, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Leblanc, Jacoby Anthony, 20, 1612 N COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 27

McDonald, Jacob Aaron, 40, 22430 THREEFOLD RIDGE DR., Hockley, Texas, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

St Amant, Jerrard Ryan, 33, 113 RONDINAUD LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Couvillion, Derek Michael, 22, 18530 BELLE ALLIANCE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Melancon, Kyle A, 39, 6784 HIGHWAY 966, Belle Rose, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Violations of Protective Orders

Demby, Damion Michael, 24, 1005 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driver must be Licensed

Givens, Travon Demond, 21, 1475 N 26TH STREET, Baton Rouge, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Duplessis, Chad Paul, 40, 13250 RODDY RD LOT 14, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Pickle, James R, 36, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Britt, Jacqueline Nicole, 32, 7979 ALLEN DR, Denham Springs, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driver must be Licensed, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Heroin

Corretjer, Amber, 29, 18658 QUEEN FLORENCE FARMS ROW, Livingston, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 28

Johnson, Titus William, 21, 30935 BURGESS RD, Denham Springs, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles

Key, Colton Joseph, 22, 4149 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSES, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Samuel, Roderick Reymond, 20, 12324 CASTLE HILL DR, Baton Rouge, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)