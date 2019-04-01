The wins just kept piling up for Ascension Catholic last week as they went on the road and made another solid opponent look like a pushover.

The Bulldogs again stepped up in classification to meet Vandebilt Catholic, the ninth-ranked team in Division II (Class 4A), and they dominated from the very start.

Ascension Catholic scored four runs in the first two innings and never looked back. They came away with an emphatic 9-1 victory.

They got off to a terrific start thanks to the bat of LSU-Eunice signee Mason Zeringue. In the top of the first inning, the senior centerfielder blasted a solo home run.

The Bulldogs continued to flaunt their power in the second inning. Senior designated hitter Andrew Landry belted a three-run homer that gave his team a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

But Ascension Catholic didn't stop there. They continued to pile up runs the next inning. Leadoff hitter Jacob Dunn produced an RBI single.

In the fourth, senior short stop William Dunn collected himself an RBI double. Zeringue then did the same to give the Bulldogs a dominating 7-0 lead.

Ascension Catholic scored their final two runs in the sixth inning. Senior pitcher Tre' Medine had a sac fly, and JB Broussard came up with an RBI single that scored Williams Dunn.

Vandebilt scored their only run in the bottom of the frame. That run came as a result of a Bulldog fielding error from the outfield.

Medine was tremendous from the mound once again for Ascension Catholic as he pitched six and two-thirds innings.

He struggled with walks. However, he held Vandebilt to only two hits, and he struck out five batters.

His performance continued what has been a sensational start to the season for him. The victory over the Terriers upped his record to a perfect 6-0. It also put his ERA at an exceptional 1.40.

Vandebilt may have been limited to just two hits, but that couldn't be said about Ascension Catholic. The Bulldog bats were busy from start to finish. They piled up 12 hits, including the two home runs.

William Dunn was 3-4 with an RBI. Both Jacob Dunn and Zeringue had two hits. Zeringue also had a home run and two RBIs.

The 9-1 road win contributed to an already impressive winning streak for the Bulldogs. It was their 11th straight victory.

Overall, it upped their record to 17-2. Fifteen of their 17 victories have come against upper-classification schools.

Their only two losses have been against a 5A school in Terrebonne and a team in University that was last year's Division-II (Class 3A) runner-up.

Ascension Catholic also began the District 6-1A season with a victory last week as they thrashed Kentwood, 13-3.

Even though the Bulldogs won the Division-IV state title last year, they're still hellbent on taking home the District 6-1A title in 2019. They had to settle for second place last season, and third the year prior.

This week, the Bulldogs will have another non-district clash with an upper-classification team when they host Assumption (Class 4A) on Wednesday night. On Thursday evening, they'll go on the road for a league game against East Iberville.

And on Saturday evening, they'll host 4A St. Michael.