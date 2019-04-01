DPD Calls
Mar. 17-22
Disturbance-12
Business Alarm-5
Auto Crash-7
Animal Control-9
Juvenile Attachment-6
Medical-2
Information-6
Service Call, Stand By/Assure Peace-2
Disturbance,Domestic-1
Private Lot Accident-3
Welfare Check-2
Theft-1
911 Hang Up-1
Service Call, All Others-2
Suspicious Person-2
Suspicious Vehicle-4
Harassment-3
Traffic Attachment-1
Parking Complaint-2
Fire-1
Service Call, Assist Other Agency-1
Residence Alarm-1
Damage to Property-1
Theft by Fraud-1
Traffic Complaint-1
Check Area-1
Counterfeit/Forgery-2