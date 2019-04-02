"This was the most unpopular war of all time, and it took place when America was changing."

On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

On March 30, 2019, Gonzales held it's first annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Many of those who served in the Vietnam War were not welcome back from their time during service with arms open. Many of them were spit on when they returned. In some cases, they felt as though coming home was more difficult than the actual war.

"This was the most unpopular war of all time, and it took place when America was changing," Richard O'Brien, U.S. Navy Veteran, current State Commissioner for Louisiana State Veteran Affairs, and Purple Heart recipient of Vietnam, said. "We prayed for peace and prepared for war knowing our lives may be sacrificed. On this day, we come to show our appreciation, respect, and gratitude for those who served our country."

O'Brien shared some statistics on how impactful the Vietnam War was on our country. These numbers show that over nine million people served in that war. About 7,484 of those who served were women, and of that nearly 7,000 (83 percent) of them were nurses. Sixty-one percent of men who were killed were only twenty-one years of age or younger. Five of those that were killed were only sixteen years old. Despite those numbers though, 74 percent of them said they would do it again.

Bob Beachler, President of the VVA Chapter 725, said, "As we grow in age, we decrease in numbers. It is important that we recognize those who have served, even if it took 43 years for the government to welcome home Vietnam Veterans."

Before veterans at the ceremony received their Lapel Pins, there was a Missing Man Table Ceremony. This ceremony honors those who lost their lives in their service to our country.

'The table is round, to symbolize our everlasting concern. The cloth is white, which represents the purity of their motives when serving.

'A single red rose symbolizes their lives, loved ones, and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers. The yellow ribbon represents uncertainty and the hope of return. A pinch of salt reminds us of their bitter fate and the families tears. The candle is lit to reflect our hope for their return. Then, the chairs are empty, because they are missing.'

"Today, we welcome you all as heroes and welcome you home," O'Brien said.

