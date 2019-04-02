Wanda August was given her flowers and accolades last Sunday at her home church, Emmanuel Baptist. Songs of praise and expressions of gratefulness showered Ms. August as guests spoke of work that she has done and is doing for the community and schools.

Mrs. Bernice August, Wanda's mother, gave sweet insights of Wanda as a child and how she was always saying "I'm praying." Still today, Wanda instills that value into her son Tre' Skidmore to always keep praying, and things will work out.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan presented her with a key to the City of Donaldsonville. Family, friends, and special guests all showed their love for her in their own special way. Some of the guests present included Ascension Parish School Board members and staff, the Donaldsonville City Councilmen, Parish Councilman Oliver Joseph, Ricky Bergeron with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and special guest choir, the Southern University Gospel Choir.

Demby and Son Funeral home gave Ms. August a limousine ride to and from the church service. Wanda said "Thanks Charleston, I'm getting a free ride and I'm alive to enjoy it."

Congratulations Ms. Wanda August, and continue doing a great job.