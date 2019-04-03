Categories for vegetable gardens are as follows: youth gardens; school gardens; adult small gardens (less than 1,500 sq. ft.); and adult large gardens (greater than 1,500 sq. ft.). Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.

The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter, along with Ascension Parish Farm Bureau and the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association, will once again sponsor the Home Vegetable Garden Contest for adults and 4-H youth in May of 2019. The contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain.

Categories for vegetable gardens are as follows: youth gardens; school gardens; adult small gardens (less than 1,500 sq. ft.); and adult large gardens (greater than 1,500 sq. ft.). Youth and school garden winners will be announced at Ascension Parish 4-H Achievement Day. Adult garden winners will be announced at the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association meeting held in May. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.

All gardens must contain at least four different types of vegetables. Only gardens located in Ascension Parish are eligible for participation. Judging will take place in late April or early May and is based on the following criteria: site selection, record keeping, apparent productivity, and weed, disease and insect pressure. Bonus points will be given to those gardeners who include LSU AgCenter recommended varieties.

More information will be provided to individuals upon entering the contest. To register your vegetable garden contact Mariah Simoneaux at MJSimoneaux@agcenter.LSU.edu or by calling the Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter Office at 225-621-5799 by April 26.

Contributed by LSU AgCenter