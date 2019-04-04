Through the year the Women’s League of DeRidder puts together functions to raise money for BArc. This year it donated $8000 which was raised through fundraisers, the Mardi Gras gala and from the Mardi Gras court fundraisers. The women’s league only donates to BArc and is its sole purpose. “BArc gives the Women’s League a purpose. It’s the reason I am apart of the organization. Knowing that what we’re doing is helping others in the community is a huge win for me,” said Women’s League member Katlyn Morrow.