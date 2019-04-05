Both I-10 eastbound lanes will be closed at Highland Road on Friday, April 5 at midnight until Saturday April 6 at 4 a.m. so crews can remove a small plane that crash-landed near the interstate on Wednesday.

All I-10 EB lanes to be closed overnight Friday to accommodate plane removal

Both I-10 eastbound lanes will be closed at Highland Road on Friday, April 5 at midnight until Saturday April 6 at 4 a.m. so crews can remove a small plane that crash-landed near the interstate on Wednesday. Eastbound interstate traffic will be detoured north along Highland Road, east along Airline Highway and south along La. 73, back to I-10.

Crews must close both eastbound lanes to safely remove the plane from the wooded area next to the interstate, transfer it to a truck and move it via the interstate to a nearby maintenance yard.

The small private plane reportedly lost engine power on Wednesday morning and landed just south of the interstate between Highland Road and Bayou Manchac. The pilot suffered minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Contributed by On the Greaux