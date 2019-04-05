150 supporters of Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services attend yoga event at Tiger Stadium

More than $20 thousand was raised for community cancer patients at the March 23 4th annual yoga event, thanks to the 150 attendees, organized by yoglates instructor April Hill and cancer survivor Tanie Bush. Presenting sponsors included Mockler Beverage Company, Turner Industries, Just Wingin It and DSLD Mortgage.

Geaux Yoga participants gathered at Stadium Club South for a relaxing yoga class, refreshments and free cancer screenings with a beautiful view of Tiger Stadium.

Tanie Bush said the event was both peaceful and moving.

"Waking up in the morning and doing yoga in Tiger Stadium was a great way to spend our Saturday. It was inspiring to see a community come together, be active, get screened and donate--especially to cancer patient care, a cause so close to my heart. Because of events like this, our whole community can receive the best physical, mental and emotional care from great organizations like Mary Bird Perkins--Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services."

Ethan Bush, vice president and chief development officer, thanked event organizers April Hill and Tanie Bush, underscoring how every person has the power to do something in the fight against cancer.

"Every person has the ability to be active in helping those in our community impacted by this disease," said Ethan Bush.

"Tanie and April took their love for yoga and turned it into something that will introduce people to a healthy new practice and at the same time provide an outlet for people to contribute to the Cancer Center and Cancer Services. Geaux Yoga has turned into a great partnership and we look forward to building this event every year."

Contributed by Mary Bird Perkins--Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center