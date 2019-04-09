Small Businessman and Coushatta Tribe member Kristian Poncho formally announced his candidacy for State Representative in District 32 today.

Kristian will draw upon his experience as a small businessman, Coushatta Tribe member, representative on the SWLA Economic Alliance, and Chamber of Commerce member to work with stakeholders at the local and state level to improve and encourage our educational system to invest in early childhood development in order to prepare our children for a 21st century learning environment, fix and repair our substandard infrastructure, create a regional economic engine that creates jobs, and be a strong, responsive voice for our farmers and ranchers in the legislature.

“I believe education is the cornerstone for a successful life, that’s why it’s imperative we begin investing in Pre-K development and fully fund our public schools. This will give our children a leg up in their educational life. I believe that our high schools should offer not only college-bound curriculum, but strong technical skills classes as well for those students who do not wish to attend a university after graduating high school,” said Poncho.

“As a member of the Chamber of Commerce and SWLA Economic Alliance, I’ll draw on my experience to recruit new business and industry into the area. This helps support our school system, create new jobs, and keeps our property taxes low. It is imperative to have a strong voice in Baton Rouge to improve and repair our infrastructure, fight for small business and level the playing field for rural areas, and put incentives in place that help encourage and attract new business and provide benefits for buying local,” said Poncho.

“I will take a leading role in crafting public policy pertaining to rural and agricultural issues to ensure that our farms, cattlemen, and timber producers are given the opportunity to succeed. I’ll bring a fresh perspective that will energize the rural caucus to strengthen our rural communities and allow greater opportunities both in our district as well as those across Louisiana,” said Kristian.

Kristian is a member of the First Methodist Church of Oakdale and will defend the sanctity of life and the rights of the unborn.

As a gun owner and staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, he will always fight to protect our right to bear arms. He strives to live out his daily life following the Golden Rule, “To treat others how you would want to be treated.”

For more information on Kristian and his campaign please visit his website at www.ponchofor32.com