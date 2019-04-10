The LHSAA released its 2019 State Softball Playoff brackets Wednesday afternoon. Dates and times will be updated as they come in.
Class 4A
No. 32 Warren Easton at No. 1 Leesville
No. 22 Huntington at No. 11 DeRidder
Class 3A
No. 25 Baker at No. South Beauregard
Class 2A
No. 28 Lakeview at No. 5 Rosepine, 5 p.m. Thursday
No. 23 Beekman Charter at No. 10 Pickering
No. 31 East Beauregard at No. 2 Doyle
Class 1A
No. 22 Varnado at No. 11 Merryville
Class B
No. 20 Hicks at No. 13 Quitman, 5 p.m. Friday
No. 22 Elizabeth at No. 11 Pitkin
No. 27 Hornbeck at No. 6 Florien, 5 p.m. Thursday
No. 23 Anacoco at No. Weston, 4 p.m. Friday
Class C
No. 13 Simpson – BYE
No. 4 Evans – BYE