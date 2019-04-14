One of the most interesting places to shop or just browse around is Chad's Pawn Shop which is managed by retired US Army veteran Tim White.

Tim was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back in 1965. His dad was in the US Coast Guard assigned to icebreaker duty. Afterward, the family moved to Brashear, Missouri.

Like many small rural towns in Adair County, Brashear school was often the focus for many of the community activities especially basketball and baseball. Tim played on the Brashear High School basketball team which had won the Missouri Class 1-A Championship many times.

Ever since he was a kid all Tim had on his mind was playing “ Army”. Whenever anyone would ask Tim what he wanted to do when he got grow, he would always tell then “be a soldier in the US Army”.

By the time Tim was a senior at BHS, he had already met with the US Army Recruiter and worked out a plan for enlistment.

In 1984 Tim’s dream came true, he passed all the requirements and tests and was allowed to enlist in the US Army. He was sent to Ft. Benning, Georgia for Basic Training. It came as no surprise to his family when Tim graduated at the top of his class.

Tim now was allowed the option to choose several different schools for Advanced Individual Training. Since he loved everything about being a soldier he chose Ranger School at Ft. Benning Infantry Training Center.

The mission of the Infantry Training Brigade is to transform civilians into disciplined infantrymen that possess the Army Values, fundamental soldier skills, physical fitness, character, confidence, commitment, and the Warrior Ethos to become adaptive and flexible infantrymen ready to accomplish the mission of the infantry.

White graduated with “top honors” from A.I.T. and was assigned to the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington D.C.

The honor guard units in Washington, D.C. represent the military as a whole and the United States as a nation and perform numerous ceremonies on behalf of the President of the United States.

White was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment better know as “The Old Guard” It is the pre-eminent honor guard, being the Presidential guard.

The regiment's mission is to conduct memorial affairs to honor fallen comrades and ceremonies and special events to represent the U.S. Army, communicating its story to United States citizens and the world.

On order, it conducts defense support of civil authorities in the National Capital Region and deploys elements in support of overseas contingency.

White’s duties included The Old Guard's ceremonial task of greeting with full honor the arrivals of visiting dignitaries, standing “Guard” and laying of the wreath ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, and full honor reviews in support of senior army leaders and retiring soldiers.

They are also assigned to the White House and as special guards to the President.

After four years had past, White knew he had found his chosen career and re-enlisted. He then received orders to report to the DMZ in Korea.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula. It is established by the provisions of the Korean Armistice Agreement to serve as a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea.

The demilitarized zone is a border barrier that divides the Korean Peninsula roughly in half. It was created by agreement between North Korea, the People's Republic of China and the United Nations Command in 1953.

The DMZ is 250 kilometers long, and about 4 kilometers wide.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea. It’s the most militarized and dangerous border on earth.

After his tour of duty had ended in Korea, White was sent to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Fort Campbell is a United States Army installation located astride the Kentucky-Tennessee border between Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Clarksville, Tennessee.

Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

Here for the next four year White was assigned to the HQ of one of the most famous military units in history.

Since the Cold War had not ended, White, like many other soldiers received orders to report to Germany. He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry in Wuezberg.

Würzburg is a city in the region of Franconia, northern Bavaria, Germany. Located on the Main River, it is the capital of the Regierungsbezirk of Lower Franconia. The regional dialect is East Franconian.

While stationed in Germany, White was sent on a secret mission into Ukraine.

While on the mission White was wounded by Cupid’s arrow and fell in love with a lady medic that would soon become his wife. Tim and Christina were married in 1996.

After the mission had been completed White was sent to Ft. Monroe, Virginia and assigned to the 97th Intel Group under the G2. The 97th Intel Group main mission was to protect Army Forces, Secrets, Technologies, and Facilities by detecting, neutralizing, and exploiting Foreign Intelligence Services and International Terrorist Threats.

In 1998, with the specialized training he had received at the Intel Group, White was then sent to Bosnia on another mission. Here he was stationed for a year before being sent to Ft.Polk where he retired in 2004

Tim, his wife Christina and their ten children loved the DeRidder area so much that they decided to make it their permanent home.

Christina and Tim are most proud of all their children which range from twenty-four down to seven; however they too are very proud of their oldest son which is in the US Navy stationed onboard the USS Ronald Regan.

Even though he has very little free time, Tim still enjoys target practice, gunsmithing and peddling around with project assigned to him by Christina.

If you see Tim White or any US Military Veteran, they would surely appreciate a handshake and acknowledgment of the sacrifice and the commitment veterans have made in the lofty endeavor of securing American liberty.