A DeRidder student recently put pen to paper and signed on for an exciting future.

Senior Cameron LeJeune officially signed on to play baseball for East Texas Baptist University Wednesday afternoon at DeRidder High School.

“I don’t usually like to be the center of attention, but today is special,” he said “It feels great to look into the eyes of the people staring back at me who helped make me who I am today.”

He expressed that he was excited to begin this new chapter of his life and even more excited continue to play baseball at the next level.

He noted that he plans on majoring in mathematics and wants to take his baseball career as far as he can go with it then possibly join the U.S. Air Force.

Although suffering a broken hand prior to the season, LeJeune credits his faith and determination for his successful Senior year.

“Our expectations were down this year because we had a whole new team, and I had broken my hand before the start of the season,” LeJeune said.

“I slumped a few games, but after praying to God he got me through it. I was able to get my bat back. I’m en route to the same stats as last year as well.”

His parents were by his side during the signing, and both expressed their pride in his accomplishment.

His mother, Jessica LeJeune, said that she was happy that he is able to continue what has been a lifelong passion.

“I’m proud that he gets to continue to play the game he has loved since he was four years old,” she said. “The experience is just exciting as a parent.”

She expressed how wonderful their tour of ETBU was and how she believes her son made the right choice.

“We visited ETBU, and it is a beautiful campus,” she said. “It is a great school and we are proud that he is going to go there.”

Cameron’s father, Billy LeJeune, expressed how proud he was to see his son achieve his dreams.

“Cameron has worked really hard spiritually, academically, and athletically,” he said. “It’s great to see that his hard work has paid off.”

LeJeune will join former DeRidder teammate Dakota Courtney on campus in the fall.

The Tigers are currently 24-10 on the season.