Apr. 19-26
Provided by DPD
Theft-6
Business Alarm-16
Private Lot Accident-5
Residence Alarm-4
Traffic Incidents (Other Than Designated)-2
Auto Crash-12
Information-8
Found Property-3
Suspicious Person-5
Welfare Check-4
Harassment-4
Lost or Stolen-2
Disturbance, Domestic-3
Suspicious Activity-5
Check Area-3
Noise Complaint-2
Disturbance-6
911 Hangup-3
Civil-2
Damage To Property-1
Animal Control-9
Theft of Bicycle-1
Service Call, Stand By/Assure Peace-2
Service Call For P.D.-1
Traffic Complaint-5
Missing Adult-1
Juvenile Attachment-4
Trespass,Prowler-1
Simple Burglary-1
Service Call, All Others-1
Simple Burglary, Auto-1
Service Call, Assist Other Agency-2
Sex Crime-1
Suspicious Vehicle-1
Medical-2
911 Unknown Trouble Call-1