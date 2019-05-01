“Doo doo doo!” Those are lyrics from the famous "Baby Shark Dance" song that’s been viewed more than 2.7 billion times on YouTube. It’s the kind of tune that stays stuck in heads when listened to. Including 2-year-old Harper, who was born with severe spina bifida.

For the little girl in St. Petersburg, Fla., walking didn’t come easy. Let alone walking, talking and smiling at the same time. Spina bifida affects the spine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children living with spina bifida have a hard time walking. Some don’t walk at all.

Dr. Michelle Schultz of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg helped make the walking, talking and smiling happen with the help of the popular children’s song, Tampa, Fla., TV station WFTS reported.

While in rehab, Harper takes steps on a small treadmill with Dr. Schultz by her side while listening to the "Baby Shark Dance" song. Once the steps start, the smiles follow. With smiles, came confidence.

“It helped her regain her abilities,” Schultz told WFTS.

Harper’s parents Fred and Erica Comparin say Harper sometimes walks up to strangers and says "hi" now that she is getting better at taking steps.

