On Friday, employees of Amerisafe celebrated 33 years of business in DeRidder with a cookout and some fun.

Four teams competed in a volleyball tournament with ⨊ (Sum) Like it’s Hot taking first place. Each teammate was awarded a trophy and a new volleyball.

Individuals also competed in a cornhole tournament with Brandon Parrott and Walter Reed taking first place and each receiving a plaque.

Employees also donated a total of $817 to the Employees First fund for a shot to throw a pie in the face of one of their senior supervisors.

Leon Lagneaux raised the most money for the Employees First fund with $199. Kathryn Shirley, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Amerisafe was drawn from a jar raffle tickets to have the honor of throwing a pie in Lagneaux’s face. Shirley was genuinely shocked to be drawn from the tickets and jokingly remarked, “that is not my handwriting”.

Angie Pearson came in second place, raising $193 for the fund and her sister, Colleen Olson was drawn to throw the pie in Pearson’s face.

However, just as soon as Olson was ready to toss the pie, co-workers of Pearson came to her rescue with plastic spoons to eat as much of the pie as possible so Pearson did not have to wear it.

Janel Frost came in third place with $159 and chosen to throw her pie was Neal Fuller.