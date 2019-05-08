This year there will be about 12 attending the conference from the Donaldsonville area.

Spiritual enhancement is how you would describe the feeling Garrison and Maggie Landry presented to club members as they spoke on their personal experiences after attending "Steubenville South," a Catholic Youth Conference.

Garrison and Maggie were the guest of their father, Rotarian Brent Landry. Brent wanted members to know of this conference just in case they wanted to send their family or friends to the conference.