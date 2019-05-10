The Victoria’s Secret fashion show has reached the end of the runway — at least on network television.

In a note to employees on Friday, L Brands founder and chairman Leslie H. Wexner announced that “we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.

“In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to ... and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”

The annual event was launched in 1995 and features elaborate costumed lingerie worn by the brand’s “Angels,” several dozen fashion models who walk a runway in the costumes. But the first few shows were not aired on national television, and in 1999 and 2000 were streamed online. The show made its network television debut in 2001.

The move is part of Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands’ ongoing work to reinvigorate its Victoria’s Secret business, Wexner said in the note.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow,” he said. “For the past few months, we’ve said that we are taking a fresh look at every aspect of our business — from merchandising, marketing and brand positioning, to our real estate portfolio, digital business and cost structure ... literally everything. We have made enormous progress in a very short time, and are looking forward to a successful fall and holiday with an elevated, fashion-forward assortment.”

Wexner concluded by saying that John Mehas, who was hired as Victoria’s Secret CEO late last year, is “re-birthing the brand.”

Wall Street analysts have pummeled L Brands recently, in particular calling attention to Victoria’s Secret and Pink’s poor performance.