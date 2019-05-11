Anderson was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 11, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 at US Hwy 61 (Airline Hwy) in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 31-year-old Ray Anderson of Natalbany.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Anderson was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 eastbound on Interstate 10. For unknown reasons, the Infiniti ran off the roadway to the right. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle became airborne and overturned. The vehicle then collided with a tree bordering the roadway.

Anderson was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown at this time. A toxicology sample was obtained from Anderson and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police