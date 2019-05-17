“We advocate to have a space for our consumers to learn about their finances that isn't in an intimidating way. We've intentionally adopted the vibrant look and feel of our building spaces so it's more approachable.”

Located at 38307 E Highway 30 in Gonzales, Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) held its grand opening on Wednesday, May 15.

The doors to FCU opened at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Then lunch and festivities followed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Louisiana FCU’s focus is “helping you get there.” This means getting assistance in a better checking account, buying a car or lowering a payment, and even assistance in buying a home. Last year, they helped their members save $6.7 million dollars.

Banks aren’t just for adults, though. FCU offers accounts that can be based on age. For example, the Money Mammals Youth Club. This account is for children 11 years and younger. It’s an easy way to help educate children on spending smarter.

Next, there is a teen account for children between 12 and 17 years of age. Here, they’ll learn how to save and spend. Once they are ready to go off to college, FCU even offers a credit card with a rate of zero-percent. This helps the students earn credit while learning how to pay bills at a lower rate than bigger banks.

Mia Perez, Chief Administrative Officer for Louisiana FCU, said, “We advocate to have a space for our consumers to learn about their finances that isn’t in an intimidating way. We’ve intentionally adopted the vibrant look and feel of our building spaces so it’s more approachable.”

The Gonzales location is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday.

