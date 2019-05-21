The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce recognized its Citizen of the Year recipient on Tuesday at Westwood Manor in DeRidder.

The Chamber presented the award to Francis Caldwell who has lived in DeRidder since 1955.

Caldwell worked in real estate and maintained her license until she was 90 years old. Active in the community, she’s been a member of the Rotary Club for many years.

“I was always honored to have been able to help people find good places to live,” said Caldwell, reflecting fondly on her career that spanned over 50 years.

Glenda Dean gave a short speech before presenting the award to Caldwell. Dean is a former president of the Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and instituted the Citizen of the Year award during her term.

“It is my great honor to tell you how much you have meant for so many years to our community,” Dean said. “You follow great footsteps, but no one can hold a candle to Francis Caldwell.”

Dean noted whenever she mentions Caldwell’s name in casual conversation she hears nothing but praise for her.

Artie Carhee also said a few words about Caldwell during the ceremony. She expressed her admiration for Caldwell.

“It is our honor to give you this award,” Carhee said to Caldwell. “I told you last week that I wished that I could be more like you. Mrs. Caldwell has given her life to our community, and we thank her for it.”

Caldwell became emotional for a minute and expressed her gratitude for the award.

“DeRidder has done so much for us over the years. I thank you all so much,” she said. “When we first moved out here, I thought I’d move back to Texas. Well, all I can say is that something happens to you when you move to Louisiana.”

Surrounded by her friends and a thankful community, Caldwell laughed and visited with the many who came to honor her.