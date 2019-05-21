“This is the seventh year for the event, and it’s pretty much our way of community outreach in Gonzales since RRAAM is in Donaldsonville. Gospel in the Park is part of our fundraiser for the museum for the 25th year. The goal is to raise $250,000 dollars,” Darryl Hambrick, interim director of RRAAM, said.

In honor of its 25th year, the River Road African American Museum (RRAAM) celebrated with Gospel in the Park this past weekend.

Gospel in the Park was held on Saturday, May 18, from noon until 8 p.m. at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales. This is the seventh year for the event.

“This is the seventh year for the event, and it’s pretty much our way of community outreach in Gonzales since RRAAM is in Donaldsonville. Gospel in the Park is part of our fundraiser for the museum for the 25th year. The goal is to raise $250,000 dollars,” Darryl Hambrick, interim director of RRAAM, said.

They’ll be hosting another event come the first weekend of October, but no date has been set yet.

“We hope that guests at Gospel in the Park experience a sense of fellowship, as well as the power in gospel music. It’s also a great way for them to experience something outside of what they may do on an everyday basis,” Hambrick said.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the volunteers dedicating their time, as well as all of the local artists who signed up to participate, and the vendors who came out to sell their products.

Contact the River Road African American Museum at 225-474-5553.

